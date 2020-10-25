QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.9% of Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.88. 3,943,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,592. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

