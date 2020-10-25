Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-10.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.37.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

