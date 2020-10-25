Ratecoin (XRA) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $31,780.48 and $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001804 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

