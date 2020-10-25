Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 132.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

