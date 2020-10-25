RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.