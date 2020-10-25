Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $579.81. The company had a trading volume of 565,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $299.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.74 and a 200-day moving average of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

