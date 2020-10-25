Request Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and $198,127.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Koinex, WazirX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.82 or 0.04520402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00301372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi Global, IDEX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance, Bitbns, GOPAX, DDEX, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Coineal, Ethfinex, COSS, WazirX, CoinExchange and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

