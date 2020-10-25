Request (REQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.64 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $20.64 million and $186,513.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, COSS, Coineal, WazirX, Huobi Global, Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex, Radar Relay, CoinPlace and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

