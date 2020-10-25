Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 146,212 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 178.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,212 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $244,319.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,019.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,576 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $42.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

