RMPL Hits One Day Volume of $8,656.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. RMPL has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $8,656.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00230970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01396191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137049 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 5,568,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,956 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

