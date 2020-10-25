RumbleON (RMBL) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RumbleON to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.11% -100.50% -9.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RumbleON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON Competitors 452 1483 2150 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 92.23%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 1.01%. Given RumbleON’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -1.05 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 21.87

RumbleON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RumbleON peers beat RumbleON on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

