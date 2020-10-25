SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.68. 1,204,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

