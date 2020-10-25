Sawyer & Company Inc Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 108.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

