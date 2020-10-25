Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

