Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 537,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

