Seal Finance Price Down 58.7% Over Last Week (SEAL)

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Seal Finance token can now be bought for $463.21 or 0.03553621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $39,089.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seal Finance has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seal Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.94 or 0.04456790 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00290914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seal Finance

Seal Finance (SEAL) is a token. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seal Finance’s official website is seal.finance.

Seal Finance Token Trading

Seal Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.