Seal Finance (SEAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $107,103.00

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Seal Finance has traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar. Seal Finance has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $107,103.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seal Finance token can now be bought for $463.46 or 0.03577440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.59 or 0.04466080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00301433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seal Finance Profile

Seal Finance (SEAL) is a token. It was first traded on February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. The official website for Seal Finance is seal.finance. Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seal Finance

Seal Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

