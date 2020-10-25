Shard Market Capitalization Tops $583,951.55 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded flat against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $583,951.55 and $32.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.