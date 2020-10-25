Shard Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Shard has traded flat against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $589,286.29 and $34.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044655 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

