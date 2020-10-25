Single Collateral DAI Market Capitalization Reaches $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.82 or 0.04520402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00301372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

