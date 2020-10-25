Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

