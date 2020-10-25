SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.35% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

