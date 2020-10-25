SmartCash Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $205,645.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,031.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.03117272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.02078470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00450498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.01004578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00482167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

