Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

