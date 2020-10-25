Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.65% of Alliant Energy worth $84,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,110,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,058,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,456,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

