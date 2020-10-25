Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,951 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.93% of CyberArk Software worth $76,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

