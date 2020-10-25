Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 45,487 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 2.95% of Perficient worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perficient by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.