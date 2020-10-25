Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 6,697 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.68% of Chemed worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $488.64 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.95 and a 200-day moving average of $472.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.