Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 349,854 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.