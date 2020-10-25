Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

