Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.82% of Globant worth $54,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after acquiring an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $54,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.31. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $201.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

