Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

