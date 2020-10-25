Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

DG stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $224.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

