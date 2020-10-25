Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,061 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $43,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

ROCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ROCK stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

