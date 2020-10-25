Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,822 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $79,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paypal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

