Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.70% of Generac worth $85,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

NYSE GNRC opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $215.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

