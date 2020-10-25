Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,309 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.10% of Franco Nevada worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,422,000 after buying an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,211,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,971,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 131,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Shares of FNV opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

