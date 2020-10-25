Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $44.76 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.85% of Terminix Global worth $44,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

SERV stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Terminix Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.