Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $62.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.73% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $62,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $67,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.