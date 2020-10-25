Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $80.02 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,426 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.18% of MGM Growth Properties worth $80,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,022,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,069,000 after acquiring an additional 624,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 547,101 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,558,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,819,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,481,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after buying an additional 925,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of MGP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

