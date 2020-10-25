Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $86.10 Million Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.08% of Envestnet worth $86,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock worth $5,116,422 in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.