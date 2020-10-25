Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 54,580 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.52% of Insulet worth $81,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 167.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Insulet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $5,268,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $249.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.