Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $25,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

ROK stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $251.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

