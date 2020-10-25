Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after purchasing an additional 425,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

