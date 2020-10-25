Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 164,601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,601 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $90,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 175,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.