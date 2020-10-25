Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,729 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $156.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

