Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 82,512 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,512 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $60,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,980. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

