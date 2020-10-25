Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.