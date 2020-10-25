Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Target worth $64,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

