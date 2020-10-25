Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.